Mureed Abbas’ wife challenges dropping of terrorism clauses in case

The wife of Mureed Abbas, an anchorperson who was shot dead along with a friend in Karachi in July this year, challenged on Tuesday an anti-terrorism court’s verdict dropping terrorism clauses in the double murder case.

Anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat were shot dead on July 9 by their business partner, Atif Zaman, in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area.

Atif has been accused of defrauding different people of Rs390 million, according to the prosecutor. He killed Mureed after the anchorperson asked him to return the money he had invested.

On Monday, an ATC dropped terrorism clauses in the case and referred it to the sessions court on Atif Zaman’s plea, keeping in view their personal dispute over financial matters.

Mureed’s wife, Zara Abbas, challenged the ATC verdict in the Sindh High Court. She said the ATC verdict didn’t even mention Khizer Hayat, who was murdered along with her husband.

She also raised questions over the law enforcement agencies’ failure to arrest Atif’s brother and co-accused, Adil Zaman, and threats issued to a witness, Umer Rehan.

The deceased’s wife stated that the ATC ignored the facts while discarding terrorism clauses. She contended that Atif Zaman created fear and panic in the city by murdering her husband and his friend.

Zara Abbas moved the high court to order referring the case to the anti-terrorism court.