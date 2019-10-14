Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Multan doctors protest privatisation of hospitals

59 mins ago
 
The doctors and paramedic staff have been staging a protest at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital for a month now. They don’t want the government to privatise all hospitals.

They demanded that the government should take back the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Act. The new law seeks to ensure autonomous running of hospitals without any political interference.

The severity of the protests increased after the doctors shut down the hospital’s operation theatres five days ago. The protesters chanted slogans against the government.

The doctors are worried about job security and fear the imposition of strict rules after the act is implemented. They say that the privatisation would also lead to an increase in medical fees.

The management of Nishtar Hospital had issued a show cause notice to 73 doctors and paramedic staff. The outraged employees burnt the notices in response.

Patients continue to suffer and claim that doctors refuse to tend to them.

