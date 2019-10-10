Muhammad Safdar will be joining Fazl’s Azadi March

PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s announced on Thursday to lend his complete support to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government protest.

After meeting former premier Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakpat jail, Safdar spoke to the media and said that he will attend the ‘Azadi March’ as per the instructions of Nawaz.

“Anyone who loves Nawaz Sharif will attend the march,” said Safdar. “I will follow Maulana into the dharna no matter what.” He remarked that Maulana’s March will be the downfall of this [PTI] government.

Related: PML-N hasn’t decided to join JUI-F march: Iqbal

The PML-N, however, is still waiting for Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s a final decision on whether it will joining the anti-government march or not.

Shehbaz was scheduled to meet his brother and party supremo Nawaz today (Thursday) to discuss the matter and take the final decision. However, Shehbaz postponed the meeting with Nawaz after his doctors recommended him to rest because of back pain.

Shehbaz is expected to take special permission to meet Nawaz later this week.

The ‘Azadi March’ will begin on October 27, according to the JUI-F chief. It will enter Islamabad on October 31.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram