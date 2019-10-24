Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Mufti Rafi Usmani urges seminary students to avoid rallies, processions

47 mins ago
Says engaging in politics is not their job



Mufti-e-Azam Pakistan Rafi Usmani urged on Thursday students of religious seminaries to distance themselves from rallies and processions.

The renowned religious figure was speaking to SAMAA TV. "Students should keep themselves distant from rallies and processions. It obstructs their education," he said.

"Their parents have handed over them to us. They entrusted us with their safety."

Mufti Usmani said they kept telling seminary students to keep themselves away from practical politics, rallies and processions.

"Study and teach in seminaries, your job is not to engage in politics," he said in his message to seminary students.

The statement from Mufti Usmani comes amid preparations of a long march by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, whose support base includes a huge number of faculty members and students of religious seminaries across the country.

The JUI-F has been gearing up for its ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.

However, the government has accused the JUI-F chief of using seminary students for political gains.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood last week urged the JUI-F chief not to "drag seminary students into politics".

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on October 19, Mahmood said he was worried that Fazl had been appealing to seminary students to join his march.

“I am worried about this because he wants to include children in his protest,” he remarked.



Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


 
Azadi March jui-f Mufti Rafi Usmani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.