Mufti Rafi Usmani urges seminary students to avoid rallies, processions

Says engaging in politics is not their job







Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram



The renowned religious figure was speaking to SAMAA TV. "Students should keep themselves distant from rallies and processions. It obstructs their education," he said."Their parents have handed over them to us. They entrusted us with their safety."Mufti Usmani said they kept telling seminary students to keep themselves away from practical politics, rallies and processions."Study and teach in seminaries, your job is not to engage in politics," he said in his message to seminary students.The statement from Mufti Usmani comes amid preparations of a long march by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, whose support base includes a huge number of faculty members and students of religious seminaries across the country.The JUI-F has been gearing up for its ‘Azadi March’ towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The Pakistan Peoples Party has so far been reluctant to join it, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad.However, the government has accused the JUI-F chief of using seminary students for political gains.Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood last week urged the JUI-F chief not to "drag seminary students into politics".Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on October 19, Mahmood said he was worried that Fazl had been appealing to seminary students to join his march.“I am worried about this because he wants to include children in his protest,” he remarked.