MQM-P tables bill regarding changes in geographical boundaries of provinces

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan tabled on Tuesday a bill in the National Assembly seeking to amend the existing procedure for changing geographical boundaries of the provinces.

The bill was tabled by MQM-P member Kishwer Zehra. It proposed to end the condition of getting the resolution for a change in the geographical boundaries of a province passed by the respective provincial assembly.

Members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf backed the draft bill, while Pakistan People Party lawmakers strongly opposed it.

However, the NA speaker forwarded the bill to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Law and Justice for further deliberation.

Asked if the bill was aimed at changing Karachi’s status, Zehra told SAMAA TV that Karachi’s situation had become extremely problematic.

She said the megapolis had turned into a gutter, questioning what the Sindh government had done in the last 11 years.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel said the bill challenged the right of provincial assemblies to change geographical boundaries of their respective provinces.

“This would make no difference, only malafide intentions are being exposed,” Patel said.

“Such things happen after every 10 days. No one can divide Sindh,” he added.