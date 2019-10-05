Motorcyclists kill PTI office bearer near Karachi’s Aisha Manzil

Two unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on and killed a man near Madni mosque in Karachi’s Aisha Manzil on Saturday.

The Central SSP said police identified the deceased as Asif Haroon.

The police official said Haroon was a local office bearer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Police has reached the scene and is recording witness statements.

Two empty shells of a 9mm pistol were found at the crime scene, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The motive behind the murder is so far unclear.

