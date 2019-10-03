‘More than 250 million children will have obesity by 2030’

Photo: AFP

A new study reveals that Pakistan will be among the top ten countries in the world with the ‘most obese children’ by 2030.

With an estimated 5,412,457 children in the country predicted to have obesity in the next ten years, Pakistan stands at ninth place on the World Obesity Index.

The highest number of children who have obesity will be in China, India and the United States, in that order.

“Without substantial interventions to prevent and treat childhood obesity, the numbers of school-age children and adolescents living with obesity is predicted to rise from the current estimates of around 150 million worldwide to over 250 million by 2030,” says the Atlas of Child Obesity released in October this year.

At a WHO summit in 2001, a target was agreed to which mandated that childhood obesity levels in 2025 should be similar to what they were between 2010 and 2012. However, the report says none of the participating countries would meet it—four out of five of them actually have a less than 10% chance of doing so.

Doctors blame changing diets and lifestyle for the alarming trend.

“People are expending less energy, becoming more sedentary and adopting a Western-style diet that’s high in sugar, oil, starch and fat,” said Dr Tim Lobstein, director of policy at the World Obesity Federation and one of the authors of the report, reported the CNN.

The rise in obesity will overburden healthcare systems, said the authors of the study as children who have obesity will grow up to become adults with obesity who will need surgical interventions such as bariatric surgery to lead normal lives.

The authors warned that if governments the world over don’t take action and clamp down on marketing of junk foods and processed food items, there will be no way to prevent obesity from becoming a global public health crisis.

