Mobs carrying AK-47s have set out to invade Islamabad: Chaudhry

Alleges that the JUI-F is only interested in chaos







Chaudhry said so during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV. He said the political situation of the country was obviously not good."There are mobs having AK-47 rifles and baton-wielding processions," the minister said. "They have set out to invade Islamabad."He said a majority of these thousands of people was extremist. "When they would invade, there would also be social damage along with political damage, and our entire political system is under threat from this."Asked about the JUI-F's demand for PM's resignation, Chaudhry said if Maulana Fazlur Rehman's narrative prevailed, then Pakistan would become Sudan or Afghanistan."There is no other way and then your country would be ruled by mobs and groups," he told this correspondent.The minister said the state could stop the marchers, but the actual problem was its possible consequence. He questioned who would take responsibility for that.Chaudhry alleged that the JUI-F was only interested in chaos, not the election. "Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and all others behind the bars are benefitting from this situation. Because they are powerful people and they want to get a deal amid chaos."Asked about who's sponsoring the JUI-F, he said they did have connections with "forces across the border". "Those are old relations and there is no doubt about that. The forces across the border have benefitted from this situation."The minister was of the view that the marchers would not stay in Islamabad, unless they got a "guarantee from abroad".Asked what would happen if Nawaz goes abroad, he said his party would suffer a great loss in that case."The people cast their votes in favour of Imran Khan for the sake of accountability and the process of accountability has massive public support," Chaudhry explained."A compromise cannot be made on this process," he added.