HOME > Local

Mob beats up two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town

9 mins ago
 
Mob beats up two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Orangi Town

Two suspected robbers were beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s Orangi Town Sunday night.

The mob claimed that they had caught the two suspects red-handed.

The police intervened and shifted the two suspects to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

One suspected robber’s leg has been fractured, while other has minor fractures, a doctor told SAMAA TV.

SHO Gulzar Tunio confirmed that two separate cases had been registered against the two suspects. They were accused of robbery and illegal possession of weapons.

He said that the police were also going through their criminal records and an investigation has been launched.

