Missed this week’s top stories? Read our quick roundup

Did you miss the top stories trending on social media this week? Not to worry, SAMAA Digital has put together a roundup of the top stories for you to catch up on.

HBO wants people to start speaking up about mental health. Read the story here.

A 12-year-old girl, Urooj Fatima, has been winning hearts with her debut song, a rendition of the Balochi melody Laila O Laila. Read the story here.

A pair of pugilistic big men will clash in a crossover of combat sports as former boxing champion Tyson Fury fights Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia later this month. Read the story here.

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent tweet has left his fans scared, as they think he might be leaving the media industry very soon. Read the story here.

Designer Rizwan Beyg shared how he designed an ensemble in 1996 for Diana, Princess of Wales after getting a call from Jemima Khan to ask if he can design a dress for a celebrity whose name she could not disclose. Read the story here.

Pakistan’s biggest icon in music, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, left behind a legacy of qawwalis that are still treasured by people of all ages. SAMAA went back in time on his birthday and recalled some of his most iconic qawwalis. Read the story here.

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has been awarded the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. Read the story here.

After her killer runway walk at the L’Oreal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, Mahira Khan set social media ablaze with a video of herself dancing with Lebanese actor Daniella Rahme to an Arabic song in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Read the story here.

Deep in the heart of Old Clifton, the sun’s morning rays illuminate the knotted branches of an aged Banyan tree outside the Consulate General of Iran. On September 19, cyclists, passers-by and residents observed a few of its unlucky few branches strewn across the road, chopped up and ready to be collected for money. Read the story here.

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is a big fan of Pakistani sufi musician Abida Parveen. The Hollywood actor attended a concert by the singer and was left mesmerised. Read the story here.

Pakistan’s favourite couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, have been vacationing in the US. Read the story here.

Dwayne Johnson will be starring alongside Emily Blunt in the upcoming Disney action-adventure flick Jungle Cruise which will be released in the summer of next year. Read the story here.

The upcoming Hollywood fantasy comedy film Dolittle will feature an ensemble cast of stars with the likes of Robert Downey Jr and Antonio Banderas. Read the story here.

The first vintners or wine makers of Karachi were two women, Mokhi and Natar, whose story is 300 years old. Read the story here.

The people of Karachi will soon have an all new recreational park to visit in Bahadurabad near the Karachi Cooperative Housing Society. Read the story here.

Pakistan welcomed the British royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for a five-day tour. Read the story here.

Technology is ever-expanding and helps us reach out to people thousands of miles away, connecting us over passions, challenges, opinions and values. But it also limits us: the people close to us can feel a world away. Instead of oceans, we’re distanced by screens. Read the story here.

Every year 19,500 children of less than five years of age die from diarrhoea in Pakistan. Experts say cases of diarrhoea can be reduced by half if sanitation practices are improved. So all you have to do is wash your hands with soap and water. Read the story here.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad to attend a ceremony. Read the story here.

A new app has replaced the traditional committee system of money saving. Read the story here.

It takes a brave director to make a comedy about a 10-year-old Nazi and his imaginary friend Hitler — and an even bolder one to play the moustache-and-swastika-clad dictator himself. But Taika Waititi says he was determined to use humor to tackle bigotry and fascism in his Oscar-tipped film “Jojo Rabbit,” released this week, at a time when there are “many Nazis around.” Read the story here.

Actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play Catwoman, an anti-heroine and intermittent love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Read the story here.

Atif Aslam is a brilliant singer and keeps stealing our hearts with his melodious voice. His latest post for his wife proves that he is an amazing husband too. Read the story here.

Prince William said that his family shares a special bond with Pakistan. Read the story here.

Being a student is hard, especially if you’re studying at a government school that is generally low on resources. However, Luqman Khan, a student of Mardan’s Government Higher Secondary School Baghdada has broken all barriers for government institutions by winning the Pasha ICT Award for his innovative app. Read the story here.

Many Pakistani prominent personalities met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during an elaborate reception at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on Tuesday. Read the story here.

A group of determined students wants to save Gujranwala’s parks and other green belts. Read the story here.

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth installment of the Matrix franchise. Read the story here.

After Sarmad Khoosat’s big win at the Busan International Film Festival, another Pakistani filmmaker brought home an accolade from South Korea. Read the story here.

Mansha Pasha called out the double standards of our society by pointing out that the people who have been praising Kate Middleton for wearing eastern clothing are the same ones who slam Pakistani actors for wearing western clothing when they go abroad. Read the story here.

While Pakistanis already have a scarcity of quality movies to watch in cinemas, here comes the trailer for Kaaf Kangana — a complicated Pakistan-India love story, which is a sad attempt at satire. Read the story here.

Rizwan Beyg is one of the most well-known designers in Karachi. In many ways he is a fashion pioneer and will be receiving a Tamgha-e-Imtiaz this year. Read the story here.

Shaukat Ali is one of the few artists in the country who can carve photo portraits on wood. Read the story here.

Mehwish Hayat has proclaimed her love for books with a throwback picture. The actor took to Twitter to share a childhood picture of her in which she is posing with a book. Read the story here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.