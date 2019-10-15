Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Mirpur earthquake: Separate wing to deal with rehabilitation work

18 mins ago
 
A separate head is being established for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the earthquake damaged infrastructure of Mirpur, says Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Talking to Central Union of Journalists (CUJ) President Muhammad Zaffeer Baba on Tuesday, the AJK PM said that the government has diverted its available resources for the assistance of those affected by the earthquake.

He said reconstruction work will be completed as early as possible, while the streets and link roads of Mirpur will also be paved. Gas facility will also be extended to all sectors of Mirpur, he shared.

The AJK premier informed that a Chinese construction company has been approached to complete the remaining work of Rathuwa-Harryam Bridge in Mirpur.

“Practical steps are also being taken to address the issue of water and electricity in the quake-hit areas of Mirpur,” he said.

The AJK prime minister assured that all out efforts are being made to rehabilitate the quake affectees properly.

