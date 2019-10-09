‘Minus Imran’ formula not acceptable at all: NA speaker

Says parliament and the premier will both complete their terms











He was responding to a question whether the parliament should complete its term, if Prime Minister Imran Khan has to go home in the face of a sit-in in Islamabad by opposition parties.Speaking on SAMAA TV show 'Sawal', the National Assembly speaker said, "Imran Khan is the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and he has struggled a lot."He said both the parliament and the prime minister will complete their terms together.Speaker Qaiser revealed on the show that his party was displeased with him for issuing production orders for National Assembly members, who were under custody of different investigating agencies. He said he had issued the highest number of production orders as a speaker.Commenting on the disqualification case against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Qaiser said, "Qasim Suri is exercising his legal right. The case is being heard by the Supreme Court and [we] will accept whatever verdict is announced".He said there had been issues pertaining to the verification of 65,000 votes polled in Suri's favour, adding that this was the first time that a transparent and non-controversial election was held in the country.The NA speaker further said the people of India-occupied Kashmir were suffering because of a curfew in the valley, stressing the need for all the political parties in Pakistan to be on the same page.He said talks should be held between the government and Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.Speaker Qaiser, however, said that “personal differences” appeared to be the reason behind Fazl's protest."The country is facing several challenges. This is not a time to stage sit-ins," he added.