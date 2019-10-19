Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Ministry of Interior seeks action against JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam force

2 hours ago
The Ministry of Interior has forwarded a summary to the federal cabinet seeking permission to take action against Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Ansarul Islam force.

The JUI-F established the force for security of its ‘Azadi March’, the ministry said in the summary. The force marched in Peshawar carrying batons with barbed wires wrapped around them.

The Ministry of Interior said that 80,000 members of the force across the country are a “threat to peace”.

It requested the cabinet to grant permission to take action against Ansarul Islam.

The JUI-F’s march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, the JUI-F chief had told reporters in Islamabad.

The march is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Meanwhile, the station house officer of the Aabpara police station directed hotel owners, caterers, hardware stores, generator workshops, sound system providers and others in the area not to provide services during the JUI-F sit-in.

The SHO issued the directives through a circular that started doing the rounds on social media Friday night. Sources within the police confirmed its authenticity to SAMAA TV.

The police officer warned of action against individuals providing services to the protesters.

