Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

According to a statement on its website, the new rain system will enter the country on Wednesday evening. It is likely to stay in Sindh from Wednesday to Saturday.

The rain alert was also issued for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and other areas.

A hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan, the statement said.

The Met Office advised people to take precautionary steps as landslides are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.