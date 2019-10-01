Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

According to a statement on its website, the new rain system will enter the country on Wednesday evening. It is likely to stay in Sindh from Wednesday to Saturday.

The rain alert was also issued for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and other areas.

A hailstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Balochistan, the statement said.

The Met Office advised people to take precautionary steps as landslides are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain Sindh
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.