Mehwish, Shahveer to feature in Abrarul Haq’s upcoming music video

Mehwish Hayat is pairing by with Shahveer Jafry for a fun music video of Abrarul Haq’s Chimkeeli.
The pictures of the two wearing bridal clothes and posing on a vehicle that reads ‘Just Married’ are being shared on social media.
Shahveer even posted a sweet message for the actor after the wrap-up. “It was wonderful getting married to you [Mehwish Hayat],” he wrote in the caption. “See you again sometime.”
Here are some more pictures from the shoot:
The stills sure have us excited for the full video.
The music video will be out soon.