Mehwish, Shahveer to feature in Abrarul Haq’s upcoming music video

Mehwish Hayat is pairing by with Shahveer Jafry for a fun music video of Abrarul Haq’s Chimkeeli.

The pictures of the two wearing bridal clothes and posing on a vehicle that reads ‘Just Married’ are being shared on social media.

Shahveer even posted a sweet message for the actor after the wrap-up. “It was wonderful getting married to you [Mehwish Hayat],” he wrote in the caption. “See you again sometime.”

Here are some more pictures from the shoot:

The stills sure have us excited for the full video.

The music video will be out soon.