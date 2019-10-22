Tuesday, October 22, 2019  | 22 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish, Shahveer to feature in Abrarul Haq’s upcoming music video

32 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat is pairing by with Shahveer Jafry for a fun music video of Abrarul Haq’s Chimkeeli. 

The pictures of the two wearing bridal clothes and posing on a vehicle that reads ‘Just Married’ are being shared on social media.

Shahveer even posted a sweet message for the actor after the wrap-up. “It was wonderful getting married to you [Mehwish Hayat],” he wrote in the caption. “See you again sometime.”

Here are some more pictures from the shoot:

Photo: Shahveerjay/Instagram

The stills sure have us excited for the full video.

The music video will be out soon.

 
