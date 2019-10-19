Meghan Markle gets brutally honest about motherhood in the spotlight

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, just gave a rare glimpse into her personal life by speaking about her struggle to deal with the repercussions of being a new mother in the spotlight.

A snippet of her powerful interview with reporter Tom Bradby was released by ITV. The clip is a part of the British television channel’s documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan: An African Journey’.

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to son Archie in May after marrying Prince Harry last year.

Britain’s aggressive press at first welcomed Markle, 38, into the royal fold but coverage has become increasingly hostile, with the tabloids luxuriating in stories about Markle’s fractured American family and rumours of palace rifts.

“Not many people have asked if I’m OK,” Meghan says in the video.

“Look, any woman – especially when they are pregnant – you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know?” she said, when asked how she was coping.

When the reporter asked Meghan if that meant she wasn’t OK, and that it “really” has been a struggle, the former actress simply says ‘Yes.’

Following the release of the touching interview, the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan trended on Twitter, with hundreds of thousands expressing sympathy and support for the 38-year-old mother.

With additional input from AFP. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.