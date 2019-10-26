Medicine-filled containers being used to block Azadi March Karachi route

To stop the opposition’s Azadi March, the government has seized over 10,000 containers in Karachi but the problem is, those containers were full of food, medicines and other important items.

Goods transporters say if the containers aren’t returned and taken to their final destinations soon, the supply of medicines and food could go to waste.

It could also cause a medicine shortage in the country, they have warned.

Imdad Hussain Naqvi, the spokesperson of the Good Transporters’ Association, urged the government to release those containers. Controlling the situation after the protest starts won’t be easy, he cautioned, asking the government to give the orders to release the containers now.

