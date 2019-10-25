Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Mechanic crushed to death by tractor in Sujawal

1 hour ago
A representational image of a tractor in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

A man died in Sujawal after a tractor he was working on crushed him. 

Sher Khan Jatoi and his brother Rafiq Ahmed Jatoi were mechanics living in Chuhar Jamali’s Dargah Shah Yaqeen. They were working on a tractor and asked their assistant to start the vehicle to check if it was working.

However, none of them realised that the tractor was not in park or neutral and when the assistant started it, it began to move, hitting the brothers.

They were taken to the Rural Health Centre in Chuhar Jamali where Sher Khan passed away. His body has been handed over to his family.

Rafiq Ahmed is still being treated at the hospital.

