Mayor Wasim Akhtar hopes for a pollution-free Karachi

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar attended on Wednesday the first session of the four-day C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The aim of the conference is to provide a “pollution-free” environment to forthcoming generations. The participants are trying to evolve an effective mechanism for the redressal of civic issues facing the world cities.

During the session, the participants discussed issues pertaining to environmental pollution and ways to control it.

Addressing the attendees, the Karachi mayor said the conference would prove to be fruitful in establishing effective coordination among mayors of different cities.

“We are in touch with different international institutions for ending environmental pollution in Karachi,” he said.

Akhtar said Karachi would be included in the list of cities where practical measures would be taken against environmental pollution. He said a memorandum of understanding had already been signed in this regard.

The mayor hoped that the participants of the conference would formulate an effective strategy for controlling environmental pollution and other civic issues across the world.