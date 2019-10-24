Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Services Hospital

4 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil meets Nawaz Sharif at Lahore's Services Hospital

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Services Hospital on Thursday.

Maulana Jamil inquired after Nawaz and sat beside the former premier for an hour. Nawaz’s mother Begum Shamim Akhter, brother Shehbaz Sharif, Naeem Butt and Shabbir Ahmed Usmani were also present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the religious scholar prayed for speedy recovery of the former prime minister.

He said a man does face difficult situations in life and it was a testing time. “May Almighty Allah grant you good health soon,” Maulana Jamil told Nawaz.

The former premier has been advised not to shave or brush his teeth, according to Dr Mehmood Ayaz, the head of the medical board tasked with treating the former premier.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has so far undergone transfusion of six mega units of platelets. Doctors will transfuse the seventh mega unit into his blood today.

His physicians would be able to ascertain production of platelets in his blood in the next four to five days.

