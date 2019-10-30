Maryam wants to look after her father, lawyer tells court 

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer told the Lahore High Court that she should be granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case so that she can take care of her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard her petition on Wednesday.

Amjad Pervaiz, Maryam’s lawyer, completed his arguments in the case. He argued that the joint investigation team, which was formed to probe the Sharif family’s assets in the Panama Papers case, looked into all properties owned by the family. The Supreme Court had ordered NAB to file three references against Nawaz and his family members. There was no mention of Chaudhry Sugar Mills in it, Pervaiz remarked.

NAB has all the records pertaining to the case, he said, adding that Maryam is not even the prime suspect in it. She has just been accused of helping her father in the case, he said.

The case has been adjourned till October 31, when the bureau’s prosecution team will present their arguments on Maryam’s bail petition.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.

