Maryam should also be granted bail, says Kaira

1 hour ago
She’s currently on remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case



Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that Maryam Nawaz should also be granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PPP leader said former premier Nawaz Sharif's condition was extremely bad.

He said it would become an issue for the government if something happened to Nawaz Sharif. "It's a good thing that he got relief from the court," Kaira added.

The Lahore High Court earlier today granted bail to Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million. The former premier is currently under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

"You have to take things along keeping his health and sensitivity of the matter in view," Kaira advised the government.

"I understand that Maryam Bibi should also be given bail," he said. Maryam is currently on judicial remand until November 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.



