Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand extended till October 25

41 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz’s judicial remand extended till October 25

Photo: Online

 

An accountability court in Lahore extended the judicial remand of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till October 25 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. 

They will be presented in court again on Friday.

During the hearing, the judge asked NAB prosecutor when will the reference be filed.

He replied saying that it is in its final stages and will be filed after the approval of the bureau’s chairperson.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.

