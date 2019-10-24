Maryam Nawaz jailed again after ‘normal’ medical reports

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has been jailed once again at Kot Lakhpat in Lahore after being briefly hospitalised Wednesday night.

Maryam was released on parole to be with her ailing father, former premier Nawaz Sharif, at Services Hospital. However, once there, she fell ill.

According to the medical board formed for her case, she had an anxiety attack. Symptoms of an anxiety attack include palpitations, a pounding heart, or accelerated heart rate, sweating, trembling or shaking, sensations of shortness of breath or smothering, feelings of choking, chest pain or discomfort, nausea or abdominal distress, feeling dizzy, unsteady, light-headed, or faint and chills or heat sensations.

Soon after she began exhibiting symptoms, doctors conducted an ECG and a CBC blood test. They say the reports have come back normal. Doctors also took blood samples to test for dengue.

But PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the government’s shifting of Maryam Nawaz back to jail. She says the PML-N leader has been jailed despite being unwell. Her high blood pressure and palpitations weren’t ‘normal’, she said, slamming the medical board’s findings.

She also claimed that the doctors had decided, based on the tests, to hospitalize Maryam Nawaz but in the morning she was shifted back to Kot Lakhpat.

Maryam was released on parole on Wednesday evening after seeking permission from an accountability judge to visit the hospital to see her father. Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night. His physician, Dr Adnan Khan, said that his patient has a “critically low” platelet count and requested the authorities to immediately shift him to a hospital.

Attaullah Tarar, the party’s deputy secretary general, had confirmed that Maryam was admitted to the hospital. “She was unwell for the last few days and her condition deteriorated today,” he tweeted. “She is stable and being treated.”

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.

