Maryam Nawaz files bail petition in Lahore High Court

1 min ago
Maryam Nawaz files bail petition in Lahore High Court

Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Nawaz filed a petition in the Lahore High Court on Thursday seeking bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau to submit its reply by tomorrow (Friday).

In the petition, it was said that the bail petition in the case is already being heard.

In her petition filed through her legal representative, she contended that her father Nawaz Sharif is not well and she should be released on bail so that she could look after him.

The court sought comments from the authorities on the bail petitions and adjourned the hearing till October 25.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.

