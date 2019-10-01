Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Court to take up Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea

3 hours ago
 
Photo: Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook

The Lahore High Court will take be PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s plea for interim bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case today (Tuesday). 

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear the case at 12pm. Justice Sardar Raza is part of the bench too.

Maryam, who is currently in jail on judicial remand, has said that her family has been in politics for some time now, adding that she has already declared all her assets. She said that is being politically victimised in the money laundering case.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. NAB has alleged that Maryam had that transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

 

