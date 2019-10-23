Maryam claims she wasn’t allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Nawaz wasn’t allowed to go see her father at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated Monday night.

Maryam, who is currently on judicial remand, said that she asked an accountability judge if she can visit her father for one hour to check-up on her father but she wasn’t allowed to do so, she said while speaking to media outside an accountability court on Wednesday.

The court extended her judicial remand till October 25 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. She was arrested on August 8 for not cooperating with NAB during its investigation.