Marriyum Aurangzeb hopeful court will do justice by Nawaz

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb says she hopes the court will take the health of party supremo Nawaz Sharif into account and ensure justice is served.

The Lahore High Court is hearing Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

“The court must be informed about the suggestions of the doctors treating Nawaz Sharif. I hope the court will take Nawaz’s health into consideration while fulfilling the requirements of justice,” Aurangzeb said while speaking to the media outside the NAB court in Lahore.

She also asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the court “all the facts” about Nawaz’s medical condition.

The PML-N founder is currently being treated at Lahore’s Services Hospital. According to his medical reports, his white blood cell count is low and dropping. British doctors have termed his condition ‘critical’.

In December 2018, a Islamabad accountability court convicted Nawaz in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven years in jail.

