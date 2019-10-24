Margalla Hills’ Trail 5 becomes plastic-free

Trail 5 of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills has become plastic-free after the Wildlife Management Board imposed a ban on plastic products.

“We have banned all types of plastic products being brought to Trail 5,” said the assistant director, Islamabad Community Wildlife Department. “People, however, complained about getting tired after the climbing and wanting to drink water. That’s when we gave them permission to carry a water bottle,” he added.

People visiting the trail said that the trail provided them an escape from city life and they were happy that the department was making efforts to preserve the area’s natural beauty.

“We are content with the management’s decision,” one of the people visiting the trail said. “Instead of plastic bottles, we will bring our own personal water bottles so that we can carry them back home with us,” he added.

Along with protecting the beauty of the area, the ban on plastic has also been imposed to make the trail a safe and secure breeding space for animals. The wildlife department said that it took them two years to reach this point and that they still have a long way to go.

Plastic bags have been banned in the federal capital since August 14 as a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan Campaign. It is now illegal to manufacture, distribute and sell plastic bags in the city.

After the ban, producers can be fined up to Rs500,000, while sellers can be fined up to Rs50,000 and people who use plastic bags can be fined up to Rs5,000.

The Ministry of Climate Change has claimed that it seized nearly 2.5 million polythene bags as part of the crackdown against the use of plastic bags in the capital. The government, along with some NGOs, has even distributed tote bags for people instead.

