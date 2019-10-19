Manmohan Singh accepted Pakistan’s Kartarpur opening invite: foreign minister

Former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh has accepted Pakistan’s invitation to attend the Kartarpur Corridor opening and birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

This was reported by Radio Pakistan shortly after Qureshi’s media talk in Multan Saturday afternoon.

Dr Singh wrote Qureshi a letter in which he said he would “come as an ordinary man, not as a chief guest”, reported India Today.

“I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I am thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I will come but not as a chief guest but an ordinary man’,” news agency ANI quoted Qureshi as saying.

Pakistan has taken maximum steps to facilitate Sikh Yatrees who will arrive in Kartarpur to participate in celebrations of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, Qureshi said.

He said 15,000 Sikh Yatrees will arrive in Pakistan to attend the celebrations.

Qureshi said Pakistan believes in a peaceful neighbourhood.

Condemning the bomb blasts in a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the foreign minister said Pakistan offers its deepest sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a passage connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India and Kartarpur in Pakistan. It will allow Sikh pilgrims access to the shrine.

The inauguration is scheduled to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in November.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.