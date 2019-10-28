Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Mandi Bahauddin man murders sister-in-law over a land dispute

2 hours ago
A woman was shot dead Monday morning by her brother-in-law in Mandi Bahauddin, the police have said. 

The suspect, identified as Ghulam Mujtaba, wanted ownership of a four marla house, which belonged to the woman. They had been fighting over it for some time, their relatives told the law enforcers.

Mujtaba entered the woman’s apartment at Al-Jannat Tower and opened fire on her. She died on the spot.

The police arrived to the site, collected evidence and shifted the body to a hospital.

The suspect is still on the run.

The police have registered a case and are conducting raids for his arrest.

