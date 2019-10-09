Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Man who uploaded indecent pictures of university’s VC granted bail

17 mins ago
 
Man who uploaded indecent pictures of university’s VC granted bail
File photo: AFP

The Supreme Court granted on Wednesday pre-arrest bail to a man who uploaded indecent pictures of vice chancellor of the Mehran University, Jamshoro.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a prosecutor of the Federal Investigation Agency informed the court that Kashif Dars had uploaded nude pictures of Mehran University vice chancellor on social media.

He said the FIA carried out forensic analysis of his Facebook profile, however, the trial court did not grant remand of the suspect and the agency could not complete its investigation.

Justice Qazi Amin directed the FIA to seize the suspect’s computer and other electronic devices. The judge approved the suspect’s plea for pre-arrest bail and ordered him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

