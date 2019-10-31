Man shot dead after Loralai police attack was innocent: officials

A man the police shot dead on the pretext of being a suspect in the Loralai explosion has now been declared innocent.

On September 30, personnel of the police’s Eagle Force stopped two motorcyclists on Loralai’s Quetta Road. They both tried to flee. One man was wearing an explosive vest, which he detonated. A police officer was killed and three more were injured in the attack.

The police had also claimed that the other motorcyclist opened fire at them. The second motorcyclist, identified as Zahir Khan, was shot and killed.

But on Wednesday, Loralai’s deputy commissioner, Kashif Nabi, told SAMAA TV that after an investigation the police have found that Khan was innocent.

SHO Abdul Rehman Loni confirmed that Khan was an employee of NADRA. “Officers of the Eagle squad had mistaken him for a terrorist and had shot him,” he added.

Officials of NADRA and the police visited Khan’s house and offered their condolences to his family. The deputy commissioner has also declared him a martyr.

