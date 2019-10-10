Man shoots two women dead in Quetta

A man shot his wife and mother-in-law dead in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area late Wednesday night, the police said.

The suspect, Abdul Ghaffar, killed his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic feud, according to the police.

The police arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Bodies of the victims were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta for post-mortem.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Yousuf, the investigating officer of the case, said the suspect fled the scene along with his brother.

A case was registered against Ghaffar and his three brothers. The police have arrested two of his brothers.

The law enforcers are on a hunt for Ghaffar and his other brother.