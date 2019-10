A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for torturing and then murdering his wife in 2018.

A model court of District Malir announced the verdict on Thursday.

A fine of Rs2 million has been imposed on Salah Mahmood too.

The police had accused him of torturing his wife and then killing her. A case was registered against him at the Site police station in Aufgust 2018.

