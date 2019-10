A man, identified as Ahmed Ali, murdered his brother over a minor disagreement in Hyderabad’s Marvi Garden on Thursday.

According to the police, Ahmed Ali fired at his older brother, Hassan Ali, who died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to Civil Hospital by the police for a postmortem examination.

An FIR will be registered on the family’s request, the police said. They are on the lookout for the suspect, who managed to escape.