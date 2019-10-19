Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man kills neighbour, injures three in Narowal

1 hour ago
Man kills neighbour, injures three in Narowal

A man killed his neighbour and injured three people after a fight in Narowal’s Kotla Afghan village on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aslam Khan.

Khan’s brother told the police that there were a total of six people. Rest of the people were holding my brother and one person attacked him with a knife. Three people were injured because they tried to protect Khan from the attack.

They had been fighting over a roof issue, the brother said. Khan had stopped his neighbours from sitting on the roof of their house because his house is visible from the top. Khan had a daughter and he was worried about her safety.

The suspects are on the run, said the police.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
narowal
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Narowal, fight, petty dispute, neighbours fight, suspects, Kotla Afghan village
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.