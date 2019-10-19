Man kills neighbour, injures three in Narowal

A man killed his neighbour and injured three people after a fight in Narowal’s Kotla Afghan village on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aslam Khan.

Khan’s brother told the police that there were a total of six people. Rest of the people were holding my brother and one person attacked him with a knife. Three people were injured because they tried to protect Khan from the attack.

They had been fighting over a roof issue, the brother said. Khan had stopped his neighbours from sitting on the roof of their house because his house is visible from the top. Khan had a daughter and he was worried about her safety.

The suspects are on the run, said the police.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

