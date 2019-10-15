Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Man kills his children, grandson in Shujabad 

34 mins ago
 
A man, identified as Khuda Bux, has been arrested for killing his children and grandson at their house in Shujabad early Tuesday morning. 

The deceased include the suspect’s two sons, daughter, and grandson, the police said.

Bux’s brother and another relative were injured in the firing. They are being treated at a hospital.

His wife told the police that Bux had opened fire while all family members were sleeping. “I heard the firing and ran out of the house,” she said. All our relatives and neighbours gathered outside the house and he managed to run away while waving a gun in his hand.

His family members said that Bux was thrown out of his house for using drugs. The family had been fighting over this issue for a long time now.

