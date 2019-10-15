Man kills his children, grandson in Shujabad 

A man, identified as Khuda Bux, has been arrested for killing his children and grandson at their house in Shujabad early Tuesday morning.

The deceased include the suspect’s two sons, daughter, and grandson, the police said.

Bux’s brother and another relative were injured in the firing. They are being treated at a hospital.

His wife told the police that Bux had opened fire while all family members were sleeping. “I heard the firing and ran out of the house,” she said. All our relatives and neighbours gathered outside the house and he managed to run away while waving a gun in his hand.

His family members said that Bux was thrown out of his house for using drugs. The family had been fighting over this issue for a long time now.

