Man kills brother in Balochistan’s Pishin

Two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Balochistan’s Nasirabad and Pishin on Tuesday.
Police said a man was murdered in Dera Murad Jamali’s Raza Ali Imrani Goth over a case of personal enmity.
Unidentified men shot Abdul Ghaffar Rind dead and flee the scene.
The body has been shifted to a hospital, while police is investigating the case.
In Pishin, a man killed his brother over a family dispute.
Levies personnel said that the brothers were having a fight when one brother, Rahatullah, picked up his gun and opened fire on the other brother.