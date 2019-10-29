Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Man kills brother in Balochistan’s Pishin

2 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Balochistan’s Nasirabad and Pishin on Tuesday.

Police said a man was murdered in Dera Murad Jamali’s Raza Ali Imrani Goth over a case of personal enmity.

Unidentified men shot Abdul Ghaffar Rind dead and flee the scene.

The body has been shifted to a hospital, while police is investigating the case.

In Pishin, a man killed his brother over a family dispute.

Levies personnel said that the brothers were having a fight when one brother, Rahatullah, picked up his gun and opened fire on the other brother.

Balochistan pishin
 
