Man kills brother in Balochistan’s Pishin

Two people were killed in separate firing incidents in Balochistan’s Nasirabad and Pishin on Tuesday.

Police said a man was murdered in Dera Murad Jamali’s Raza Ali Imrani Goth over a case of personal enmity.

Unidentified men shot Abdul Ghaffar Rind dead and flee the scene.

The body has been shifted to a hospital, while police is investigating the case.

In Pishin, a man killed his brother over a family dispute.

Levies personnel said that the brothers were having a fight when one brother, Rahatullah, picked up his gun and opened fire on the other brother.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.