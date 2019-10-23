Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man kills 16-year-old neighbour for ‘making other friends’

3 hours ago
Man kills 16-year-old neighbour for ‘making other friends’

Photo: AFP/file

A man shot dead his 16-year-old neighbour in Larkana for making other friends and not giving him enough time, the police said Wednesday. 

The deceased, Abdul Ghaffar, was a resident of Mahota village. He was studying in class nine.

The ASI said that the suspect was friends with Ghaffar but the deceased made other friends and stopped talking to him. The suspect, Aslam, didn’t like this and he shot Ghaffar dead, he added.

Ghaffar’s mother, however, said that their neighbour used to harass her son to befriend him.

“We had even filed an FIR against him four months ago,” said Ghaffar’s father. The matter was later resolved. “But now he has killed my son”.

The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect. Aslam’s two relatives have been detained.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after its postmortem examination.

 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
larkana Murder
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Larkana, murder, shot dead, police, neighbour kills man, friendship
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Motorcyclists rob two men in Karachi’s Malir
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.