Man kills 16-year-old neighbour for ‘making other friends’

A man shot dead his 16-year-old neighbour in Larkana for making other friends and not giving him enough time, the police said Wednesday.

The deceased, Abdul Ghaffar, was a resident of Mahota village. He was studying in class nine.

The ASI said that the suspect was friends with Ghaffar but the deceased made other friends and stopped talking to him. The suspect, Aslam, didn’t like this and he shot Ghaffar dead, he added.

Ghaffar’s mother, however, said that their neighbour used to harass her son to befriend him.

“We had even filed an FIR against him four months ago,” said Ghaffar’s father. The matter was later resolved. “But now he has killed my son”.

The police have registered a case and are conducting raids to arrest the suspect. Aslam’s two relatives have been detained.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after its postmortem examination.

