Man killed in Lahore after kite string slits his throat

1 hour ago
Man killed in Lahore after kite string slits his throat

A young man was killed in Lahore’s Sanda after his throat was slit by a kite string.

The 24-year-old was riding on his motorcycle when a kite string slit his throat and he fell from the vehicle near Toll Plaza. The police and rescue teams reached the site but he had died already.

The deceased has been identified as Usman Khalid, a resident of Nonarian Chowk. He was working for a private company near Batti Chowk. He was travelling back to his house when the accident occurred.

His family said that Khalid was going to get married in six months.

The Operations DG has summoned a report from relevant SP in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
