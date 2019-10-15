Karachi man on the run after killing brother, nephew

A man has been accused of killing his brother and nephew in Karachi’s New Sabzi Mandi on Tuesday.

The police said that Zahir had a fight with his brother, Zilla, during which he opened fire at him and nephew, Idrees.

The two injured in the firing were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died during treatment.

The suspect is one the run.

A shopkeeper, who witnessed the shooting, said that the brothers were quarreling for a long period. After which, one man fired shots at the two people and escaped.

Some of the shops in Sabzi Mandi were closed after the incident.

The case is being investigated.

