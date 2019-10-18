Man dies of Congo fever in Hyderabad

A man died of Congo fever on Thursday night, taking the death toll from the disease in the country to 19.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Yaqoob Hussain, a farmer from Mirpurkhas.

He died during treatment at the Liaquat Medical Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to the disease surveillance unit in the region, the man had developed high fever and body ache on October 6. He was treated at a local practitioner’s clinic but his condition did not improve.

He started bleeding from the mouth and nose and had blood in his stools. His condition worsened and his blood samples were sent for investigation, which came out positive after his death.

The directorate general of health services has recommended that Congo virus surveillance be improved immediately in the region.

