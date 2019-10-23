Man dies after falling off Karachi building

A man died after falling off the 11th floor of the State Life Building on I I Chundrigar Road in Karachi Wednesday morning.

The deceased was 60 years old. He was an employee of State Life, according to the Mithadar police.

It is not yet clear how he died. The police believe it is a case of suicide, but the family suspects foul play. The case is being investigated.

SAMAA Digital tried to contact the man’s son, but could not get in touch with him.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi. This was confirmed by Dr Jawed Kharal at the emergency ward of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident Emergency and Trauma Centre.

Dr Kharal said the body was brought in by an Edhi ambulance at around 11am by an unidentified person. According to the ER reports, there were no signs of trauma or injury.

The body was shifted to the medico-legal centre where a post-mortem was carried out before being returned to the family.

Dr Noor, the medico-legal officer at the trauma centre, said the final autopsy report will be available after 10 days.

