Man confesses to shooting video of meeting between judge, Butt

A man, identified as Faisal Shaheen, has confessed to shooting the video of a meeting between suspended judge Arshad Malik and PML-N’s Nasir Butt.

The suspect recorded his statement before a magistrate on Monday. He said that he was working with Butt.

The suspect has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The court, on the other hand, extended the physical remand of another suspect, Hamza Shahbaz, by three days.

Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that the accountability court judge was pressured into sentencing the former premier.

During an explosive press conference on July 6, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She had also shown a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

