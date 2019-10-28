Man beats child with stick for ‘stealing his mobile phone’

A man has been arrested for tying a child to a charpoy and beating him with a stick after accusing him of stealing his mobile phone in Naushero Feroze, the police said Monday.

The man, identified as Masood Channa, runs a cloth shop in Mehrabpur. The child used to work for him. The man couldn’t find his mobile phone and he accused the child of stealing it. The child denied the charge after which the shopkeeper tortured him.

The suspect said that he beat the child after telling his father. The child’s elder brother was there too, Channa claimed, adding that the child has confessed to the robbery.

A video of the Channa torturing child went viral and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice. He has summoned a report from the IG over the matter.

Police have registered cases against the shopkeeper for torturing a child and against the child for stealing a mobile phone. They are investigating the case.

