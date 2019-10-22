Man arrested for killing six-year-old daughter in Jhelum

A man has been arrested for killing his six-year-old daughter in Jhelum.

He had initially claimed that his daughter was killed by unidentified robbers two days ago.

Shabbir Haider, a resident of Machine Colony, had registered a case at the City police station. He claimed that he was going with his daughter to a shop when three gunmen robbed them. They took cash and his mobile phone, adding that they even attacked his daughter with a sharp-edged instrument.

The police, however, said that when they saw the CCTV footage of the streets the man and his daughter were on they didn’t see any gunmen. They detained the man and investigated the case.

The suspect then told the police that he killed his own daughter after a fight with his wife. His wife wanted to go perform ziyarat but their daughter didn’t want the mother to leave. He said that his wife wasn’t listening to their daughter and it made really angry after which he murdered his child.

The suspect will be presented in court today (Tuesday).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.