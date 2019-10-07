Man arrested for killing 12-year-old in Charsadda

A man has been arrested for killing a 12-year-old boy in Charsadda.

His body was found from sugarcane fields near his house on Saturday. The child had gone to work in the fields on Friday and never returned, his family told the police. After his family searched for him the whole night, his body was found in a sugarcane field the next day.

The police said that they gathered information about the suspect using mobile data.

The boy’s family thanked the police and asked them to take strict action against the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.