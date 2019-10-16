Man acquitted in murder case after seven years

The Supreme Court acquitted on Wednesday a man convicted of a murder in 2012.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, announced the verdict.

In 2012, Kaale Khan was arrested for murdering Ghulam Muhammad inside the premises of a court. He was sentenced to death by a trial court and it was later converted to life imprisonment by a high court.

The convict then challenged the sentence in the apex court.

During the court proceedings, the top judge said that not all criminal cases committed come under the ambit of the anti-terrorism law.

At an earlier hearing of another case, Justice Khosa had remarked that there is obscurity in the definition of the anti-terrorism law. The unclear definition means that the accused criminals under it are subjected to harsher punishments than those under the Pakistan Penal Court.

The court will define crimes that are punishable under the law in a month, said Justice Khosa. He hopes that this will clarify confusion regarding the term.

