Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa are starring in a movie together

Dream team Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa will finally be seen in a movie together.

In a tweet on Tuesday, ace director Nabeel Qureshi announced that Mahira and Fahad are pairing up for his upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Mahira responded to the director’s tweet in an affirmative and said that the movie will hit the theatres soon.

Jeeeee haaaaan! 🥰 #quaideazamzindabad

waisey.. Fahad never replied to my question in the video 🧐 @fahadmustafa26 https://t.co/sSTt697TZg — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 22, 2019

Senior entertainment reporter at BBC, Haroon Rashid, expressed his excitement for the film. He also praised the actors and the director for their work.

Earlier this year, when Mahira had made an appearance on Fahad’s game show, Jeeto Pakistan. They both said that they wish to work together soon.

The movie is expected to release Eidul Azha 2020.

